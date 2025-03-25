Once again, Florida football has another tough schedule in 2025, and Paul Finebaum isn't the least bit surprised. After Florida football had the toughest schedule in 2024, it might repeat itself.

Most notably, there is a four-game stretch where they will play LSU, Miami (FL), Texas, and Texas A&M. As a result, it doesn't have Finebaum feeling optimistic in the slightest. It's quite the inverse.

Paul Finebaum on Billy Napier, Florida's 4-game stretch vs LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M: "Not even big statement to say, but he should lose all four." pic.twitter.com/kZmVdZ0kaF — On3 (@On3sports) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Not even big statement to say, but he should lose all four,” Finebaum said via On3 Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the criticism, the Gators have an optimistic outlook heading into 2025. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway showed major promise. Although he started halfway through the season, his talent is off the charts.

As Lagway committed back to Florida football, there is reason to be excited. Still, winning six or seven games isn't the standard for Gator Nation.

They want to see their team in the College Football Playoff. With an expanded format, it's more and more likely for a team to get in. After all, Florida football's rival, Tennessee, squeaked into the CFP without winning the conference title.

Although their schedule is a bit easier, the Gators don't have that advantage. Sometimes though, to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Paul Finebaum is discouraged about Florida football

The 7-6 record was discouraging last season, to say the least. However, they had the toughest schedule in the entire country. To add insult to injury, they had a plethora of injuries at nearly every position.

For example, quarterback Graham Mertz was injured, as well as other key position groups. It added more tension and turmoil to the season.

One of those would be Florida football's Billy Napier's job security. While he dismissed any claims about his job being in jeopardy, he saved his job during the final weeks of the season.

The Gators defeated LSU, which prevented them from reaching the SEC championship game. It also prevented them from reaching the College Football Playoff, as they had three losses.

The 2025 season won't be any easier for the Gators, and seems to be that way for Finebaum. Either way, a healthy roster can help generate more wins.

If more wins don't transpire though, the Florida athletic department might need to start questioning Napier's future. 2025 might be the final test for his future with the program.

Who knows? They could prove Finebaum wrong and pick up some quality wins during that crucial four-game stretch.