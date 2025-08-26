The past week has been historic for Texas State athletics. In June 2025, the Pac-12 Conference announced that the Bobcats will become a foundational member of its rebuilt league beginning in the 2026-27 season, joining programs like Boise State, San Diego State, and Washington State. Despite some rumors linking the Bobcats to the Mountain West last year, those reports ultimately proved to be untrue. While that long-term shift looms large, the more immediate storyline for football is the emergence of a new starting quarterback.

And with this, redshirt freshman Brad Jackson, a San Antonio native, has been confirmed as the Bobcats' starting quarterback for the season opener against Eastern Michigan, said Pete Thamel for ESPN. Jackson, who enrolled early and impressed coaches with his poise and leadership, now steps into the spotlight after winning a crowded competition at the position.

Jackson brings dynamic dual-threat ability to the role. Last season, he appeared in three games, completing 8 of 15 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown while adding 164 rushing yards and four scores. His teammates voted him a team captain this year, a rare feat for a freshman, underscoring his leadership.

His rise came through a strong camp where he beat out several contenders, including transfer quarterbacks Nate Yarnell (Pitt), Holden Geriner (Auburn), and Keldric Luster (SMU). Head coach G.J. Kinne praised Jackson for his football IQ and calm presence, saying he has become ”probably the vocal leader on the offense.” That trust will be tested immediately as Texas State opens its 2025 campaign this weekend.

As the Bobcats prepare to face Eastern Michigan, Jackson's ability to manage the offense will be critical. The team has emerging playmakers, including wideout Chris Dawn Jr., and an offensive identity that has fueled Texas State's rise over the past two seasons. With Jackson at the helm, expectations are high for another strong year.

Conference realignment has also been buzzing in college sports. For Texas State, it's a great sign of their growth as a program on the rise. Still, while the future in a new conference is significant, all eyes are currently on Brad Jackson and how he handles his first season as QB1.