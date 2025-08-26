Auburn football is set to kick off an important season under head coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers' season opener against Big 12 school Baylor is the prime-time matchup of this Friday night's slate. Freeze is set to have a new starting quarterback, as former Oklahoma signal caller Jackson Arnold is set to lead the offense. As the Auburn football team prepares for Friday, On3's Justin Hokanson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the quarterback has locked in an NIL deal with Dude Wipes.

“NIL DEAL: Auburn QB Jackson Arnold teams up with @DUDEwipes,” reported Hokanson Tuesday. “@PlayflySports helped facilitate the sponsorship. Arnold will serve as brand ambassador to DW's official partnership with Auburn Athletics.”

Arnold's new sponsorship is just another sign of college football's new era. NIL has absolutely transformed the sport. The new rules allow high profile schools to pursue transfers that will hopefully boost their programs. Freeze is certainly hoping that Arnold has learned from his up and down tenure with the Sooners. If so, then the signal caller's excellent physical traits could lead to a breakout season on the Plains. Will Arnold help Freeze and his staff keep their jobs with a big 2025?

Auburn football enters pivotal season under Hugh Freeze

The Auburn football program went 5-7 in Freeze's second season at the helm. Inconsistent quarterback play was a big reason why the Tigers weren't able to compete in the SEC. With Arnold and fellow transfer Ashton Daniels now on board, not to mention freshman Deuce Knight, the hope is the position is now locked in. If Arnold becomes the star that many believe he can be, then the Auburn football team could make their way up the conference standings in 2025.

Freeze has had SEC success in the past with Ole Miss. The veteran head coach is considered to be one of the best offensive minds in college football. Arnold struggled last season at times with Sooners, so it was smart to also bring in another transfer with starting experience in Daniels. Will the new quarterback play lead to not only a run towards the SEC title, but the College Football Playoff as well?