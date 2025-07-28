The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and the Florida football team is coming into it with a lot of momentum after a promising conclusion to its 2024 campaign. A lot of that momentum revolves around quarterback DJ Lagway, who showed a lot of potential as a true freshman. He is expected to take a big leap during his sophomore year, but he is reportedly dealing with an injury as the season approaches.

“BREAKING: Florida QB DJ Lagway dealing with new injury ahead of training camp, according to multiple sources,” Zach Abolverdi said in a post.

It doesn't sound like this injurt is something that Florida football fans need to be too worried about, but it's something to keep an eye on. According to reports, it's a calf injury, and it has DJ Lagway in a boot.

“Lagway suffered a calf injury during a team run last week and has been in a boot, the sources said,” a report from On3 states. “His injury is not thought to be serious, but it’s unclear how much practice time Lagway could miss as a result — if any at all.”

This isn't the first injury that Lagway has dealt with during this offseason. He was dealing with a shoulder injury during the spring, and he wasn't throwing because of it. Lagway gave an update on that during SEC Media Days.

“I’m excited just to get out there and compete with the guys,” he said. “Anytime I can be out there with my teammates, having fun, competing, I’m a happy guy. Recovery is going great. Training has been amazing. I’ve been working. I’m actually getting better at things.”

Lagway has been working on many different things when it comes to his throwing. Being 100% after his shoulder injury is obviously crucial, but there is a lot more that goes into it.

“I’m not just trying to get back to throwing the ball,” Lagway added. “I’ve been working on mechanics that are going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision-making. It’s been great. … I’m ready to go. I’m excited to go there and compete. I’m going to be out there for fall camp and I’m excited to get to work.”

It sounds like this has been a productive offseason for DJ Lagway, but missing practices because of this calf injury isn't what anyone wants to see. The good news is that if that does happen, it doesn't sound like Lagway will miss much time. He has about a month to get ready to lead the Florida football team into battle when the season begins on August 30th against Long Island.