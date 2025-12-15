Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is set to transfer, but where will it be? If Lane Kiffin has anything to say about it, Lagway could be joining him in Baton Rouge at LSU.

Recently named the new LSU football coach, Kiffin, a noted troll, reposted the On3 post on X, formerly Twitter, that said Lagway was planning to enter the transfer portal. Not too long thereafter, Pete Nakos reported that LSU is among the “early schools to watch” to land Lagway.

BREAKING: Florida QB DJ Lagway plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/pSTTZxUus5 pic.twitter.com/JRQvjcvpoo — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

LSU has five quarterbacks listed on its roster: sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr., who started eight games for Mississippi State in 2024 and three for LSU in 2025; redshirt freshman Colin Hurley; true freshman Emile Picarella III; freshman Tre People; and graduating fifth-year senior Garrett Nussmeier, who started 23 games for LSU during his career and is out of eligibility.

While Van Buren said last month, before Kiffin's hiring, that he wanted to remain in Baton Rouge, there has been considerable speculation that the new coach will bring with him Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss. Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State and quickly filled the hole left at quarterback with the departure of Jaxson Dart and an injury to preseason starter Austin Simmons; Chambliss threw for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and run for 470 more yards and 6 touchdowns while leading Ole Miss to an 11-1 record and the program's first College Football Playoff (CFP) bid.

However, it is unknown if Chambliss will follow Kiffin or if he even can, considering he spent four years at Ferris State and now one at Ole Miss. The quarterback said he was going to file for a waiver for an additional year of eligibility, most likely related to his redshirt-freshman season, in which he recorded no stats and played in only two games, but it is unknown if the NCAA will grant the waiver regardless of where he intends to play next season.

If Chambliss either can't get one more year or does not transfer to LSU, Lagway would likely be among the best options in the transfer portal for LSU, although the Tigers fans may not be too excited since they saw Lagway throw five interceptions against LSU back in September.