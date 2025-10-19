Florida State football looks mired in yet another disappointing season, under head coach Mike Norvell. Despite a win to open the season against Alabama, Norvell has Florida State at 3-4 on the season. The Seminoles are 0-4 in the ACC, with four straight losses.

Norvell is now on the hot seat at Florida State, per On3. Florida State decision makers are on the phone on Sunday, to discuss Norvell's future at the school.

“Norvell's buyout is north of $54.4M. FSU is 1-11 in ACC play during the last two seasons,” On3 reported.

Florida State was literally stopped at the goal line, as time expired on Saturday in a loss to Stanford. Stanford won the game, 20-13, after Florida State failed to score on a shovel pass.

#ACCAfterDark Florida State stopped at goal line w/no time left in 20-13 loss at Stanford pic.twitter.com/x205hBCmqS — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 19, 2025

It was a devastating defeat for Florida State, who has won just one ACC game since the start of the 2024 season. That was last year, against California.

Florida State has not recovered after being left out of the College Football Playoff in 2023

Article Continues Below

Just two years ago, Florida State had one of the best seasons in college football. The Seminoles won the ACC and went undefeated. It was seen as a foregone conclusion that Florida State football would earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Florida State got snubbed, and some political leaders in the state demanded answers. As a result, Florida State went on to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Florida State got whipped in that game, 63-3.

The CFP snub seems to have taken the soul out of the Florida State program. The Seminoles followed up that Orange Bowl loss with a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024. Despite defeating Alabama this year, Florida State looks like it is actually headed toward another possible losing season.

Florida State still has a chance to turn it around, but must win out in order to get to eight victories. The Seminoles have games remaining with Florida, Wake Forest, Clemson, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.

If Norvell is fired, some names that would be candidates to replace him include current Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Sanders played his college football at Florida State.