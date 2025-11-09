The Cleveland Browns will bring a stronger offensive arsenal to MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets in Week 10. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., despite being listed as questionable due to hamstring injuries, are expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After missing Thursday’s session, Fannin, who complements David Njoku effectively, practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. In eight games this season, the 21-year-old has 38 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 51 targets, averaging 9.3 yards per catch. His presence is a performance booster as Cleveland has had its most success running 12 personnel packages, utilizing two tight ends and a running back.

Activated from injured reserve Saturday, Tillman missed the last four weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in Week 4. The 25-year-old receiver has gathered 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season, with an average of 9.6 yards per reception. Given Isaiah Bond’s absence from a foot injury, Tillman is likely to step into an every-down role alongside Jerry Jeudy, though he has yet to line up with quarterback Dillon Gabriel under center.

Gabriel has led the Browns this season, completing 59.9% of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Njoku has added 260 receiving yards and two scores. In the backfield, Quinshon Judkins (questionable), has rushed for 486 yards and five touchdowns on 118 carries.

When it comes to defense, Cleveland continues to lean on Myles Garrett, who leads the team with 10 sacks. Edge rushers Maliek Collins (3.5) and Alex Wright (3.0) have added pressure, while linebacker Carson Schwesinger has totaled 64 tackles. In the secondary, Rayshawn Jenkins has picked off the team’s only interception.

The showdown on Sunday kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.