Florida State is beginning its offseason with a massive boost to the offense as star wideout Duce Robinson has decided to return for another year. After a standout season where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and earned first-team All-ACC honors, Robinson chose to forgo the NFL Draft to continue his career in Tallahassee.

This is a crucial development for the Seminoles, especially since the program is entering a period of transition at the quarterback position following Tommy Castellanos’ decision to turn professional. Keeping a premier playmaker like Robinson provides a reliable foundation for whoever takes over the huddle next season.

To strengthen the other side of the ball, the Seminoles have secured a commitment from one of the most productive defensive backs in the Sun Belt. Nehemiah Chandler, a standout cornerback from South Alabama, is heading to Florida State. As reported by Hayes Fawcett on Twitter, the 6-foot-1 defender chose the Seminoles after a season where he led his conference in passes defended.

BREAKING: South Alabama CB Nehemiah Chandler has Committed to Florida State, he tells @On3Sports The 6’1 180 CB totaled 32 Tackles, 13 PBU, 2 INT, & 2.5 TFL this season Led the Sun-Belt in passes defended https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/erXVPdhypX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

Chandler’s stat line includes 32 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions, bringing much-needed length and ball skills to the Florida State secondary as they look to tighten up their defense for 2026.

While the defensive backfield gets a boost, the search for a new signal-caller is heating up. With Castellanos moving on and Brock Glenn entering the portal, the coaching staff is exploring several veteran options to lead the offense. Two primary names have emerged in the portal: Anthony Colandrea from UNLV and Colton Joseph from Old Dominion.

While Colandrea is drawing heavy interest from several major programs, including Tennessee, Joseph offers a high level of experience with over 4,200 career passing yards. These moves come at a time of internal restructuring, as the program also looks to bring in John Garrett from Duke as the new general manager to help oversee these roster decisions.

The combination of Robinson’s return and the addition of an elite Sun Belt corner shows a clear intent to remain competitive. The next few weeks will be pivotal as the staff balances portal acquisitions with the need to find a definitive answer at quarterback.