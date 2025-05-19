After finishing with a 12-0 regular season record in 2023, the Florida State football team had College Football Playoff aspirations last season. Unfortunately, they ended up taking a major step back as they were the worst team in the ACC. Florida State finished with a 2-10 overall record and 1-7 mark in conference play. It was a disastrous season, and things aren't going to get off to an easy start in 2025. Head coach Mike Norvell and his Seminoles will start the year against Alabama.

Alabama at Florida State is one of the best games lined up for Week 1 of the college football season. The Seminoles will host the Crimson Tide on August 30th, and it will be a perfect chance to immediately turn the page from last year's disaster. Mike Norvell is excited about the opportunity.

“It’s a great opener for us,” Norvell said, according to an article from On3. “You know, college football is different. You kick-off, and every snap matters. Everything that you do, that first game, you have to be ready. I think over the years, our guys have shown in their preparation the importance of the opener. I see nothing different going into this year. Just continued excitement for us to put our best foot forward.”

Last year didn't go the way that the Florida State football team was hoping, but this is a new team. The Seminoles have a lot of new players in key areas, and it should make for an exciting opening game.

“As we talked about earlier, there’s some new faces,” Norvell added. “Guys that were younger on our team have really pushed themselves to have a position of impact and influence within their position groups inside of ball. But I’m really looking forward to just knowing what’s ahead, just that daily sense of urgency for every play, every meeting, the walkthroughs, I mean every bit of it. I would expect no different if it was playing a different opponent.”

Having the Crimson Tide at home is huge for Florida State. Doak-Campbell Stadium is going to be packed, and it is going to be rocking. The Seminoles need to start this season on a high-note, and the recipe will certainly be there for that to happen.

“But this is definitely a privilege to be on that stage, that game, full-capacity Doak-Campbell Stadium,” Norvell said. “That’s college football.”

It feels like the college football offseason has been going on forever, but we are nearing the home stretch. Before you know it, college football will be back on our TVs, and the Florida State football team will be kicking off the season with a massive matchup against Alabama.