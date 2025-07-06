Florida State football secured the biggest college football recruiting win of Sunday. Rising as the latest school to land a five-star talent. All by beating out rival Florida and Georgia for this cornerback.

The Seminoles nabbed CB Chauncey Kennon of Saratosa, Florida. Kennon revealed his decision to join FSU via a live stream video by 247Sports. He also received a graphic from Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals signifying his verbal commitment to FSU.

Kennon narrowed his choices to five schools: FSU, Florida, Georgia, then LSU and Miami. All five have pulled off major recruiting wins including landing either four or five-star talent.

Kennon, though, teased the crowd during his commitment ceremony. He showed having trouble putting on the hats entirely over his head. But then he took out a white bag that featured a black Florida State hat. Putting that fully over his head. He then proceeded to do the famed Tomahawk chop to seal his decision.

Florida State landing NFL-caliber CB on recruiting trail

The Seminoles under Mike Norvell are aiming to rebuild themselves from their rough 2-10 season. FSU likely won't earn any pre-top 25 rankings.

However, they're making a push to crack the top 10 in the national recruiting rankings. Sitting at No. 11 now per 247Sports. The ‘Noles launched their momentum swing on the trail during Wednesday. Florida State beat Ohio State for four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankings.

Indiana even lost a cornerback to FSU. But the Seminoles grabbed legacy recruit Jay Timmons, who's the son of former FSU linebacker Lawrence. Grabbing four-star tight end Xavier Tiller added to Florida State's summer recruiting blitz. Tiller arrived on June 23.

Kennon, however, instantly boosts this 2026 class. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared his game to former 2019 second rounder Trayvon Mullen in his prospect evaluation.

“Long-levered outside corner that could fit into a variety of different schemes and systems with his size, eyes and ball skills,” Ivins wrote. Needs some technical polish, but athletic markers (4.5 in the 40-yard dash, 6-foot-2 in the high jump) and offensive production signal no shortage of developmental upside, especially with a frame that’s believed to be stretching just over 6-foot-1.”

Ivins concluded that Kennon “will draw looks from NFL talent evaluators one day.” Meaning FSU has a potential high draft pick on its hands for the future.