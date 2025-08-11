Fresno State football is going through a significant transition period. It is entering its first season under new head coach Matt Entz. The transition period has also led the Bulldogs to announce E. J. Warner, Kurt Warner's son, as the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. This is Warner's third stop in college football, and he has shown some potential under center.

ESPN College Football Insider and Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Fresno State has officially announced that Warner will be the starting quarterback for the football program in 2025. He said Warner's experience stood out for the Bulldogs.

Thamel posted: “Sources: Fresno State has named veteran transfer E.J. Warner the team’s starting quarterback, and he’ll debut for Fresno in Week 0 at Kansas on Aug. 23. He’s started 31 games at both Temple and Rice over the last three seasons.”

The Phoenix native emerged as the starter after battling a quarterback competition between him, Carson Conklin, and sophomore Jayden Mandal. Warner's experience will be essential for this Fresno State football program under a new head coach. The experience won out, especially after the Bulldogs lost Mikey Keene to the transfer portal, where he ultimately ended up at Michigan.

According to Thamel, Warner's biggest key to winning the job was his consistency, leadership, and the intangibles that come with being a starter. That all comes from his experience starting in 31 games in college football.

He began his career in 2022 at Temple, where he was the AAC Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns in 11 games. He had a career-high 3,076 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 before entering the transfer portal in December 2023 and ultimately committing to play at Rice.

Warner started 11 games at Rice, but Rice finished with a 4-7 record. Warner still finished with 2,710 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, while also having 13 interceptions.

Under Matt Entz, the Fresno State football program has potential because Entz has been a proven winner at North Dakota State, the most dominant program at the FCS level. He took over from Chris Klieman and maintained that dominance, winning two FCS titles in five years.

The Mountain West is a loaded conference in 2025 with Boise State, UNLV, and San Jose State all vying for the conference crown, but if things fall into place, the Bulldogs can compete for the title.