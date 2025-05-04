USC football is getting a solid defensive back from the transfer portal. Former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson has committed to the Trojans, per On3.

Johnson was a very active part of the UCF secondary last season. Playing in the Big 12 conference, Johnson posted 18 tackles and two passes defended.

The new USC cornerback is a three-star recruit, per the On3 recruiting service. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Johnson chose the Trojans over SMU and Auburn.

USC finished their first season in the Big Ten conference last year with a 7-6 record.

USC football hopes to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff

USC football has had some strong offenses the last few years under coach Lincoln Riley. The USC defense though has struggled to get stops, as long as Riley has been there.

The 2024 season was no different, as USC got blown out in some games. That included a 49-35 loss at the hands of national championship finalist Notre Dame. The team did get a big bowl win however over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Johnson will immediately compete for playing time at USC. He played 450 total snaps for UCF last season as a freshman. UCF finished the year with a 4-8 record in the Big 12. UCF coach Gus Malzahn left the school following the disappointing campaign.

USC football fans aren't happy with seven wins every year. The team used to be a national championship contender every season, when Pete Carroll coached for the program. Riley is tasked with finding wins in a tough Big Ten, that includes last season's national champion Ohio State.

The Trojans will have a lot of talent around Johnson this coming season. While USC lost on quarterback Julian Lewis, the Trojans still have the 15th best recruiting class in the country for 2025, per On3.

USC football starts their season in August against Missouri State. The Trojans also have non conference games with Georgia Southern and rival Notre Dame.