The Bryce Underwood era is almost here for the Michigan football team as there is a good chance that the freshman phenom earns the starting QB job for the 2025 season. Underwood will be competing with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, but it’s hard to imagine someone with Underwood’s talent losing that competition. He was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, and going up against Michigan’s stout defense all spring is helping him get even better.

Mikey Keene has a ton of college experience, but one advantage that Bryce Underwood has over him is that he got to play throughout spring ball. Keene didn’t have that luxury as he was battling an injury.

The Michigan football team had one of the best defenses in college football last season, and defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is confident that going up against such an elite unit will help Underwood.

“Just within this short little time — part of it, I think, he already had the ability, but just him seeing it from us on a daily basis and being able to have pocket awareness, I think that's good training and that's what's going to translate into the season,” Rayshaun Benny said, according to an article from Wolverines Wire. “And, when the time comes, he's gonna show that everything was worth it and all the work paid off. He's just locked in on all the details, and he tries to make everything like a learning experience.”

Last year’s Michigan team likely would’ve made the College Football Playoff with a QB like Underwood. The defense was good enough to help the team pickup eight wins, including victories over #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama to end the year. Unfortunately, the offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain.

The Michigan football defense should be among the best in the country once again, and it’s hard to imagine the offense somehow getting worse. No matter who the starting QB is, the Wolverines should be in much better shape.