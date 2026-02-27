The New Jersey Devils have lost both of their games since the end of the Olympics. Before both games, Devils star Jack Hughes was honored for his Golden Goal, which secured the gold medal for Team USA. He thanked Pittsburgh Penguins fans for the rousing ovation he got before the game.

“Pittsburgh is an unbelievable sports town… A lot of proud Americans in the crowd tonight, and that was something I'll always remember. Every time I come back to Pittsburgh, I'll really appreciate what they did for me tonight,” Mike J. Asti of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Penguins fans gave Golden Goal scorer Jack Hughes a loud ovation before the game 👏🥇 pic.twitter.com/S8zjvQqBgX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2026

This was the first road game the Devils played since Hughes' goal. Their first game was at home on Wednesday night, which included a pre-game ceremony, a speech from Hughes, and a gift from the Governor of New Jersey. He was announced as a starter for the Devils in Pittsburgh, which started the impromptu ovation.

The Devils lost the game 4-1, but Hughes did pick up an assist in the loss. They have lost five consecutive games, dating back to before the Olympics, and are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Optimistic Devils fans hoped that Hughes' Olympic brilliance would carry New Jersey to a hot streak, but that has not been the case.

Both Hughes brothers are making the media rounds after winning the gold medal. Jack went from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis, where he joined The Pat McAfee Show live from the NFL Combine. This weekend, Quinn Hughes will be a guest on Saturday Night Live, and he will be on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, alongside women's gold medal captain Hilary Knight.

Jack Hughes and the Devils face the St Louis Blues on the road on Saturday. Hughes may face Jordan Binnington once again, just six days after the Golden Goal.