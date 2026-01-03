The Georgia Bulldogs were eliminated from the College Football Playoff after suffering a 39-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. Shortly after Thursday's loss, reports indicate that two coaches are leaving the program for new opportunities.

Georgia's player connection coordinator/assistant running backs coach, David Hill, is being hired as the running backs coach at Colorado State, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Hill officially leaves the Bulldogs after working under head coach Kirby Smart for the past four seasons.

Additionally, Georgia's defensive backs analyst, David Metcalf, is expected to be hired by Western Kentucky as their new safeties coach, per Zenitz. Metcalf is viewed as an up-and-coming coaching candidate who has experience working with Smart, Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson, and Donte Williams.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will have to either find new candidates for those roles elsewhere or hire from within. Either way, that's something Smart will have to address now that his team is officially in the offseason.

We should expect Georgia to have a relatively busy offseason, though, as the team will aim to improve for next season. Smart and the Bulldogs will hope to be competing for a National Championship in 2026-27, as the program has not competed in the title game since 2022.