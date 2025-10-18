College GameDay rolled into Athens on Saturday morning, and Pat McAfee delivered a moment that sent Georgia Bulldogs fans into a frenzy. The ESPN personality led the crowd in Georgia's iconic “Mean Machine” chant before the top-10 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, creating one of the loudest pregame atmospheres of the season.

McAfee led the famous call-and-response: “What's that coming down the track? A mean machine in the red and black. Ain't nothin' finer in the land, than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan.” The crowd echoed back each line in a video posted by College GameDay on X.

.@PatMcAfeeShow and the Georgia crowd got that dawg in 'em this morning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ujMHiqI4qN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 18, 2025

The chant is a staple of Georgia football culture that fans use to pump up the team before big games. It celebrates the Bulldogs' aggressive style and their dominance in the red and black, echoing throughout Sanford Stadium on game days.

McAfee stood surrounded by signs and passionate fans during the broadcast, with the entire crowd participating at full volume. He referenced the energy around Athens, joking about babies in hospitals doing “HOOT HOOT HOOT” upon being born, before talking about stomping around in big country boots and celebrating the Athens atmosphere where football and great times come together on Saturdays.

The timing couldn't have been better for the hype. No. 9 Georgia hosts No. 5 Ole Miss in a critical SEC showdown, entering the game at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs had won their last two home games and need another win to stay in the SEC title hunt after their earlier loss to Alabama.

The atmosphere McAfee helped create set the tone for what Georgia needs most: home-field advantage in a game with massive playoff implications. With the crowd already at fever pitch before kickoff, the Bulldogs have exactly the energy they are looking for against a top-five opponent.