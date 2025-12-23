As the Georgia football program prepares for its College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against SEC rival Ole Miss, the team received some unwelcome news. According to ESPN's Dan Murphy, ex-Bulldogs edge rusher Damon Wilson II is counter-suing the SEC champions in Missouri state court.

“Former Georgia pass rusher Damon Wilson II says the school's athletic department is attempting to illegally punish him for entering the transfer portal in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, part of an ongoing dispute that could have far-reaching implications on how player contracts work in college sports,” wrote Murphy on Tuesday.

Wilson II transferred to fellow SEC school Missouri last January and led the team in sacks with nine. A few weeks before he moved to Columbia, the former Bulldog signed a fresh NIL deal with Georgia football's booster collective. The school has since filed a lawsuit claiming that Wilson II owes the athletic department $390,000. The junior edge rusher then filed his countersuit against his former school. As the NIL era moves past its infancy, how many more times will problems like this pop up?

Georgia football, Damon Wilson II's dispute just the latest issue with NIL

Article Continues Below

A former five-star recruit who was expected to play a much larger role in the Georgia football defense this season, Wilson II's departure did sting the Bulldogs. His performance with Missouri, his new school, was a strong one. In addition to the nine sacks, the rising junior had 20 tackles, two passes defended and an interception. His play helped the Tigers go 8-4 and clinch a spot in the Gator Bowl this coming Saturday, where they will play 19th-ranked Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Georgia football program has a date with Ole Miss on New Year's Day. A win will catapult the Bulldogs into a semi-final matchup against No.10 Miami or second-ranked Ohio State. While many fans would love a rematch of the classic 2022 CFP matchup between Georgia and Ohio State, both teams must get past their quarterfinal matchup. Will Wilson II's lawsuit cause a distraction for the Bulldogs? Or will they be able to focus on bringing home another title amid all the noise?