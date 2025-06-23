Georgia football just scored another big win on the recruitment front that gives the Bulldogs' defense a shot in the arm while also dealing a blow to one of their SEC rivals.

The Bulldogs reportedly successfully flipped four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, who initially committed to the Auburn Tigers, per Hayes Fawcett of On3:

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Shadarius Toodle has Flipped from Auburn to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’3 235 LB from Mobile, AL had been Committed to the Tigers since July 2024.”

With Toodle's commitment to Georgia, the Bulldogs now have a total of 19 commits for the 2026 college football season. Ranked sixth overall in the nation by On3, Georgia's 2026 recruitment class includes a five-star and 13 four-stars to go along with four three-stars. A star from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama, Toodle leaves Auburn with only six commits for the 2026 season and three four-stars.

Article Continues Below

Toodle's decision to move to Athens was surprising but not entirely unexpected. Even after he committed to the Tigers in July 2024, he visited the likes of the Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Baylor Bears and Georgia football, which is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance. The Bulldogs, however, lasted just a round in the CFP, as they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the AllState Sugar Bowl. Georgia football was 24th in the FBS with just 21.9 points allowed per game, per Team Rankings.

Toodle also had offers from other programs such as the Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels. As Georgia's first 2026 linebacker commit, Toodle could pave the way for other defensive recruit targets by the Bulldogs to do the same and commit to Kirby Smart's program.

During the 2024 season with Cottage Hill Christian Academy, Toodle racked up a total of 157 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.