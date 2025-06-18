The Georgia football team picked up a nice recruiting boost on Wednesday as four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko announced that he will play for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Ogboko had previously narrowed his list of college options down to four schools as he was deciding between Georgia, Florida, Clemson and Notre Dame. He had some great choices, and the Bulldogs ended up doing enough to earn the commitment. This is a big pickup for Smart and his staff.

“BREAKING: Four-Star OT Ekene Ogboko has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 295 OT from Durham, NC chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Clemson, & Notre Dame.”

Ekene Ogboko had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Georgia football team:

“AGTG, I’m home,” he said. “The Ogbokos are in Athens. Go Dawgs!”

Ogboko is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #40 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 IOL and the #3 player in the state of North Carolina. Ogboko currently attends South Garner High School in Durham, NC. Clemson was closer to home, but Georgia earned the commitment.

“Big, rugged two-way lineman that matches superior athleticism with violent field demeanor,” Ogboko's scouting report reads. “Size has not been third-party verified in a while, but was believed to be pushing 6-foot-6, 280 pounds midway through junior year and far from maxed out. Looks to have the twitch and foot quickness to extend the arc on Saturdays, but combo and down blocking skills might be valued more on the interior at the school of his choice. ”

Ogboko is one of the best offensive lineman in the 2026 class. Georgia is getting an incredibly polished prospect who should make a big impact on the program.

“Naturally squatty lower half yields plenty of power as he is quick to find a wide base and clamp down on assignments,” the scouting report continues. “Shifts his weight with ease in tight quarters and can thrash opponents with a swift turn of the hips. Inside-outside versatility is certainly hard to overlook on offense these days, but could probably bill himself as a full-time nose on defense as he defeats double teams and frequently produces negative plays. Hasn’t had the opportunity to prove himself in a best-on-best setting like some of his peers, but profiles as a potential difference-maker at the point of attack for a College Football Playoff regular given how he moves and smashes at his size.”

The Georgia football team always finds a way to recruit with the best of the best, and landing guys like Ekene Ogboko is a big reason why. He is one of the top players in the country, and he will be a leader in this 2026 Bulldogs class.