The Georgia Bulldogs have begun a significant roster transformation following a season that ended with a tough loss to Ole Miss. A primary focus of this transition is the backfield, where the program recently secured a commitment from transfer running back Dante Dowdell. Coming from Kentucky and previously Nebraska, Dowdell brings a physical presence and a history of scoring, having recorded twelve touchdowns during his 2024 campaign.

This addition is vital as the team manages the exit of several defensive leaders, including linebacker CJ Allen, who recently declared for the professional ranks. Allen’s departure, alongside safety Joenel Aguero’s move to Ole Miss, highlights the heavy attrition the Bulldogs are currently navigating.

Adding to the list of notable exits, the offensive line will now need to replace one of its most promising talents. Jordan Reid reported on X that OT Monroe Freeling is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Freeling has developed into an ascending name within the scouting community, with Reid noting that the tackle has already “received early round buzz from scouts.”

His decision to move on to the next level creates a significant vacancy on the front line, as he was widely regarded as a cornerstone for the unit's protection schemes during his time in Athens.

This news follows the anticipated departure of star wideout Zachariah Branch, who is also heading to the professional level after a historic tenure. Branch recently shattered the school's single-season reception record with 81 catches, solidifying his status as a projected first-round pick.

Often compared to NFL superstar Tyreek Hill for his elite speed and game-breaking ability, Branch exits the program after reaching career-highs across every major statistical category. His jump to the league, combined with the loss of Freeling and Allen, leaves Kirby Smart with the substantial task of replacing elite production on both sides of the ball.

While the loss of record-breakers and high-round prospects like Branch and Freeling is a challenge, the foundation in Athens remains focused on a quick rebuild. The coming months will determine how effectively the coaching staff can blend incoming portal additions with the remaining roster to return to national title contention.