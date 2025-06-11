Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart is arguably the best coach in college football right now. Smart took over as the head coach of the Bulldogs in 2016, and he has had a ton of success. He is 105-19 overall since taking the job, and he has led Georgia to two national championships and three SEC titles. The one issue that Smart has had in his career is beating Alabama. He is just 1-6 against the Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart has only beaten Alabama once as the head coach of the Georgia football team, but it was an important one as it was in the national championship game. Still, the Crimson Tide have been a big problem for him, and he needs to get a win this season.

“How much does Kirby Smart need to win this game?” Former Alabama football player Roman Harper asked on the SEC Network. “You know what I mean? Because he just hasn’t beaten Alabama. It’s just, overall. He doesn’t beat Alabama.”

Georgia was clearly the better team last season, but it still couldn't get past Alabama. It seemed like it was finally going to be Kirby Smart's shot as Nick Saban retired after the 2023 season, but the Crimson Tide found a way to defend home turf and get a win in 2024. After the game, Smart defended his 1-6 record against Alabama.

“What’s everybody else’s record against them? Anybody got one better than 1-6? That’s played them six times? I don’t think so,” Smart said. “I think they’ve got really good players, they’ve got a great program. I’ve got an immense amount of respect for ’em. They do a great job.”

Smart made a good point. Not very many teams beat Alabama when Nick Saban was in charge, but based on how last season went for the Crimson Tide, it seems like that is changing. Alabama went 9-4 in Kalen DeBoer's first year with the program.

One of those nine wins for Alabama came against Georgia, so the Bulldogs will be looking for revenge when the 2025 season rolls around. The two teams will meet in Week 5 in Athens, and it will be a night game that kicks off at 7:30 ET. Last year's game was a night game as well, and the environment was electric. Sanford Stadium will be the one rocking this time around, and Georgia football fans will try to bring as much intensity as they can as they hope to see Kirby Smart pick up his second win against the Crimson Tide.