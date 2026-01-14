The Georgia Tech football program is currently in the midst of what could be a highly consequential offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Yellow Jackets are coming off what was a mostly successful 2025 season in which they tapered off down the stretch but were still able to win nine games, staying in contention for the college football playoff throughout most of the year.

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech got some intriguing news in the transfer portal that should help them out in the offensive backfield, with Michigan running back Justice Haynes opting to take his talents to Atlanta, per Steve Samra of On3 Sports.

Haynes spent just one season with the Wolverines, a program that has been in turmoil all offseason after the firing and subsequent arrest of head coach Sherrone Moore, who was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Meanwhile, Haynes recorded 857 yards and ten touchdowns for Michigan football last season, and likely would have finished as the team's leading rusher for the year had he not gone down with an injury late in the campaign.

He previously played football for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons, making the upcoming year his fourth at the college football level.

In high school, he was a four-star prospect and rated as the number 33 overall player in the nation, per Rivals, and he joins a Georgia Tech program that is looking to take the next step after steadily climbing up the national ranks under head coach Brent Key, staying competitive in their rivalry game against Georgia in each of the last two seasons.

In any case, Georgia Tech will look to continue adding talented veteran players like Haynes via the transfer portal in order to further cement themselves as a powerhouse in the ACC moving forward.