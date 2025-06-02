This offseason, a bomb went off in the college football world when quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the Tennessee Volunteers over an NIL dispute. It was significant because it was the first dispute surrounding NIL. When it happened, rumors started swirling about who the Volunteers would potentially grab out of the Transfer Portal. One of the biggest names on the radar was Illinois football quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer started his career in the SEC at Ole Miss but transferred to Illinois and has resurrected his career in his two seasons with the Fighting Illini. Brett Bielema gave him the keys to the offense and led Illinois to its first 10-win season since 2001. Due to their success, Bielema also signed a recent contract extension.

On3 interviewed him, and the spring transfer topic came up. You can infer that he never outright said that it was Tennessee.

He said, “There were opportunities for me to venture onward to the next level, but also to be able to play in another program. That's just the reality, the NCAA and the college football world we live in.

“Being from Mississippi and in SEC country, it's desirable to play in that conference, in front of people I know, and in stadiums I've been in before and grew up watching and loving. It was certainly an attraction and a real thing.

“It was a difficult decision, but I know what's important. I know what is being created here, and the trust, unity, and connection I have amongst my teammates, this community, and my coaches. The success is waiting for me here. It'd be foolish to pick up and start over and take a risk when I have a lot of trust that's been earned and built.”

Illinois football has a chance for a historic season

Illinois has a chance to make history this season. Altmyer is sticking with the Fighting Illini to try to make it to the College Football Playoff and have an opportunity to compete for a Big Ten title.

Still, Altmyer did not miss the opportunity to have some fun, and 10 days after Iamaleava left Tennessee, Altmyer posted a GIF of him making a “championship belt” celebration with the message: “Keep the Champaign Flowing.” This made it very clear that he was staying with the Fighting Illini.

Illinois went 5-7 in Altmyer's first season in 2023, but in 2024, they underwent a massive turnaround and finished 10-3, one of the biggest turnarounds in college football last season. They have an opportunity to make history this year, and it became very clear Altmeyer did not want to miss out on that.