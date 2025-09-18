When it comes to getting connected with his players, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is a unique class of his own.

During Family Weekend and in the spring, Bielema maintains a strong connection with the players' families. So much so that during the spring, he hosts a “mothers' practice” where the players' mothers take part in drills.

Altogether, Bielema relies on the mothers in the realm of recruiting and retention, per Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal. This weekend, No. 9 Illinois (3-0) will take on N0.19 Indiana (3-0). Not only a Big 10 showdown, but a gold mine for recruiting.

In essence, if Illinois wins and makes an impression on recruits and their mothers, they would want to come.

“If you have a kid that you know it’s all about money, it’s not gonna matter, right?” Bielema said. “But if you have a kid that you recruit all avenues of his life, I think you always have a chance.”

In the spring, Bielema says that the mothers reach out to him to ask if the “mothers' practice” will continue.

“That’s when all the moms of the kids we’re recruiting were like, ‘Oh this is awesome. Will you do this again next year?’” Bielema recalled. “I’m like, ‘Absolutely.’”

Bret Bielema maintains communication with the mothers

As part of his plan, Bielema keeps in contact year round with his players' mothers. Keeping them updated on how things are going.

Paula Henry, the mother of Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas, recalled how Bielema and other coaches to her Florida home in a recruiting visit. After preparing a Jamaican meal, she felt a connection with Bielema and that her son will be in good hands.

Henry is one of those mothers whom Bielema keeps in contact with.

“He’s never too busy for you,” said Henry. “Never, never too busy.”

After running back Kaden Feigan missed a full season due a hip injury, Bielema kept his mother updated.

“He would text me and say, ‘Our guy’s looking good,’” said Kaden’s mother, Jennifer Feagin. “And he’d send me pictures. I know he’s got hundreds of moms to talk to, and dads,” she added. “But he makes you feel like you’re the only one in the conversation.”

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer says the mothers' practice is “the biggest joy that I think I’ve had in my college experience.”

In 2022, Bielema's mother Marilyn passed away and when he mentions her, he tends to get choked up. When he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, he set up a football clinic to raise money for breast cancer awareness.