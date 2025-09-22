The Illinois football team opened the season with plenty of momentum, racing to a 2-0 start behind a balanced roster and the steady leadership of head coach Bret Bielema.

But after three weeks, that progress has hit a serious roadblock. Illinois’ defense, already tested by Big Ten competition, has now lost one of its most important pieces.

Senior defensive back Xavier Scott, who left last week’s 38-0 win over Western Michigan with an ankle injury, will be sidelined for the majority of the season.

Bielema confirmed that Scott will undergo surgery, as reported by Joey Wagner of 247Sports. It was explained that while there remains a slim chance the veteran could return before the year is over, the expectation is that the Illinois football team will need to play without its top defensive back for most of 2025.

“He had a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday and has another one to get a second opinion,” Bielema said before confirming the upcoming procedure. “I don’t know if he’ll be back for Saturday or where he’ll be in the season, but right now, no.”

Scott’s absence will be felt immediately. A reliable presence in the secondary, he has anchored Illinois’ pass defense over multiple seasons and brought leadership that extended beyond his play.

His experience will be particularly missed as Illinois prepares for a crucial Big Ten road trip against Indiana. Without him, the Illini coaching staff may need to shuffle its defensive backfield, leaning on younger players and hoping the front seven can generate more pressure to help cover for the loss.

The timing could hardly be worse. Illinois not only faces Indiana, but must also navigate a schedule that still includes USC, Penn State, and Ohio State. Without Scott, Bielema may need to rely more on the offense to shoulder the load.

The injury compounded the fallout from Illinois’ brutal 63-10 loss to Indiana, the worst defeat of Bielema’s tenure. The result dropped the Illini from No. 9 to No. 23 in the AP Top 25.

While Indiana surged into the top 15, Illinois was left searching for answers. Bielema admitted afterward, “We didn’t respond to any adversity… embarrassing and at a loss for words.”

For Illinois, the season is far from over, but the challenge has grown steeper. Losing a star like Scott not only hurts the depth chart—it tests the mental toughness of a team trying to prove it belongs among the Big Ten’s best.