After officially watching the rest of the NFL make their big swings in pursuit of the Philadelphia Eagles' Lombardi Trophy, Howie Roseman decided to take a victory lap after his own series of moves, taking questions from reporters about an eventful start to the month of November.

Asked about all of Vic Fangio's new weapons, which include Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander, one question rose above the rest in terms of material importance: Will the Eagles extend newly acquired outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips before his new deal?

Breaking down that very question before his newly acquired edge rusher joins up with Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, and company in Vic Fangio's weekly meetings, Roseman noted his usual policy, which opts against rewarding players in-season, even if they really deserve it, like Zack Baun last fall.

“Asked about potentially extending Jaelan Phillips, Howie Roseman suggests Eagles won't be extending anyone in-season,” Zangero wrote. “That's been his MO during years where Eagles are competing for a Super Bowl. He thinks it creates a bad locker room environment to extend some and not others.”

But wait, if the Eagles do opt to allow Phillips to play out the year in South Philly, couldn't they theoretically lose him to another team in free agency like Josh Sweat last spring? Sure, and that would leave Philadelphia able to recoup only a conditional draft pick in 2027 for its troubles, but if that happens, then it happens, as Roseman noted elsewhere in his media session.

“Obviously, there's no insurance on any of these deals. We gave up a third-round pick, which is a lot of compensation. We really went back, and whenever we make these moves for all three of these players, [we're] really doing a deep dive on these guys and not just watching this year, but going back and watching through their career. [I'm] going back and reminding myself what we thought of them coming out and watching some of them in college, and watching those injuries. The Achilles happened on a Black Friday game, I think two years ago, at MetLife Stadium. The ACL was, I think, a teammate kind of went into his leg,” Roseman explained via John Clark.

“So, it wasn't one of those non-contact injuries. Then, just knowing the person and what kind of worker he is, the freak show of an athlete that he is, and seeing the effect that he had on the game this year. Watching him and just seeing the difference that he makes, and really, he's made every time he's been on the field since they drafted him. For us, it's so hard to find difference makers as players and as people that– you don't want to live with regret in this job. I think when we came down to it and had the conversations, the regret would be not doing everything we can to try to maximize the ability of this team to win as many games as we possibly can and give ourselves an opportunity in January and, hopefully, February.”

Could the Eagles lose Phillips for nothing but a comp pick? Yes. Could Phillips earn a massive extension and become the new face of edge rushers in Philadelphia, even over Smith? That's possible too, but for now, it's clear everyone is focused on getting No. 50 ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and the rest will play itself out.