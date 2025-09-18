The Illinois Fighting Illini look like one of the best teams in college football after three weeks. Head coach Bret Bielema's approach to leading his team has inspired dominance. However, his first test of the year is on Saturday night with a road game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it does not look like defensive back Xavier Scott is going to take the field, either.

Scott suffered an injury during the Fighting Illini's 38-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 3. He left the game with an ankle issue and did not return. The senior has done everything he could to recover from the injury, but is running out of time to take the field on Saturday night. According to Illini Inquirer reporter Joey Wagner, Scott's head coach is not optimistic.

“He had a doctor's appointment Tuesday and has another one to get a second opinion on where he's at,” Bielema said. “I don't know if he'll be back for Saturday or where he'll be in the season, but right now no.”

If Scott is not able to play against Indiana in Week 4, the odds of an upset go up significantly. However, Illinois' roster has shown that it should not be counted out in any game this season. In a year where most experts called the Big 10 a two team race between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, the Fighting Illini have crashed the party.

Illinois' game against Indiana will tell each coach a lot about their teams. However, Bielema is likely heading into it without his best defender available. Despite the loss, the Fighting Illini remain the favorite to win the game according to ESPN's analytics.

Bielema's success this season is largely because of the balanced attack he has led. However, he might have to lean more on Illinois' offense this weekend with Scott out of action.