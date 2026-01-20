Indiana football absorbed violent contact from Miami early — featuring a missed Fernando Mendoza targeting call. But IU became the aggressor during the second quarter, culminating in a rare fullback touchdown.

Mendoza put together a lengthy 14-play drive in turning to the trenches. Nine came through handoffs. And the ninth witnessed some poetry in motion.

Curt Cignetti rolled with an offensive tackle motion as the lead blocker. Tight end Riley Nowakowski lined up as a rare fullback. Indiana punched it in for the first touchdown of the evening.

INDIANA STRIKE FIRST! Riley Nowakowski BATTLES his way into the endzone for the TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/vafku8s2PP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Indiana went straight after the heart of Miami's defense by reverting to old school, bully ball tactics. The end result became a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Secret Indiana FB Riley Nowakowski draws reactions against Miami

Mendoza walked into Hard Rock Stadium drawing the most attention among Hoosier players. He had his homecoming to Miami and faced the school he grew up near.

Nowakowski, though, emerged as an unsung hero during Indiana's sudden rise.

Article Continues Below

Dane Brugler of The Athletic shared a screenshot involving some praise for the glorified fullback and tight end.

Riley Nowakowski. Ready to die on this hill. pic.twitter.com/ApkqH0tg8L — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 20, 2026

The FB/TE even draw loud cheers all the way from Bloomington — as fans roared loud at a watch party inside Assembly Hall.

The versatile IU weapon is among the College Football Transfer Portal weapons Cignetti helped bring over. Except Nowakowski left a certain Big Ten rival fanbase furious — as he came via Wisconsin.

Nowakowski entered Hard Rock Stadium with 30 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns. But his last rushing touchdown arrived on Sept. 6 against Kennesaw State. He clearly caught Miami off guard with his short-yardage score.