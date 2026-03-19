The Los Angeles Lakers extended their surge with a 124-116 win over the Houston Rockets, pushing their streak to seven and improving to 9-1 in their last 10 games. Once again, LeBron James took over the night. At 41, he delivered a performance that felt both efficient and inevitable. He finished with 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting, along with five rebounds and two assists. The matchup against the Rockets had energy, but LeBron controlled the Lakers’ rhythm from start to finish.

After the game, JJ Redick gave a reaction that quickly grabbed attention. “The one shot he missed, he was trying to foul bait. I mean, that’s the biggest thing,” Redick said. It was sharp. It was funny. And it perfectly captured how dominant LeBron had been. One miss stood out only because everything else went in.

JJ: "The one shot (Lebron) missed he was trying to foul bait. That's the biggest thing" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wu2L2pxfoL — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 19, 2026

LeBron also hit both of his three-point attempts. Every touch looked composed. Every move felt calculated. Under the lights, it did not look like a player deep into his career. It looked like total command.

Lakers finding form at the right time

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The Lakers are not just winning. Instead, they are building something. The spacing looks cleaner. Meanwhile, the decision-making feels quicker. And throughout it all, LeBron James remains the engine driving everything forward.

However, the Rockets did not fold easily. They kept pressure on the scoreboard and forced the Lakers to respond. Still, Los Angeles never lost control. Each run by Houston met a steady answer. As a result, that poise continues to define this stretch.

More importantly, this moment feels bigger than one game. A near-perfect shooting night. A viral JJ Redick quote. At the same time, a team gaining confidence as the season tightens. The Lakers are trending upward, and now the signs are getting harder to ignore.

So now, the question rises again: if LeBron James is playing at this level, just how dangerous can this Lakers run become?