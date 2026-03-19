The Miami Dolphins have had quite a busy offseason, recently trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos amid what has been a full-on rebuild. The Dolphins have several questions heading into next season, including in the kicking game.

On Thursday, the team took another step toward trying to resolve that issue with another free agency signing.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran punter/kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion, per The Insiders. The two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee heads to Miami on a deal done by his agent Kyle Strongin of @RangeSportsRMP,” reported NFL insider Mike Garafolo on X, formerly Twitter.

Pinion has been a solid punter for the Atlanta Falcons over the last couple of seasons, consistently finding ways to bury opponents deep in their own territory for the start of drives.

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The Dolphins will certainly need all of the field positional help they can get heading into a 2026 season where they have far more questions than answers, most notably at the quarterback position. Miami recently watched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walk out the door in free agency, coincidentally to join the Falcons, and at this point, it's unclear who will be under center for the Dolphins when the 2026 regular season gets underway.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley to be their next head coach in January, replacing Mike McDaniel, who went on to become the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Hafley will be inheriting a team that not many expect to compete for much of anything except for a top draft pick in the upcoming season.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.