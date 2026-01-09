The 2025 Indiana football season has been magical and has a chance to end with a national championship. They dominated Alabama in the Rose Bowl and have a chance to make the title game if they beat Oregon. Head coach Curt Cignetti has been the key to the Hoosiers during this run, and that stems from his never-satisfied nature.

Before the Peach Bowl, Curt Cignetti was asked about a quote from a former player who said he was never satisfied or happy. Cignetti responded that he is happy but tries not to show it on the sideline. He does not want to show it during a game for his players because he wants them to keep that competitive mindset.

“There are a lot of times I am happy. I don't show I'm happy,” Cignetti said at a joint news conference with Oregon coach Dan Lanning. “If I'm going to ask my players to play the first game, first play to play [No.] 150 the same, regardless of competitive circumstances, then I can't be seen on the sideline high-fiving people and celebrating, or what's going to happen, right? What's the effect going to be? So that's why I am like I am during the game.”

Cignetti also added: “I do smile, and I am happy, at times.”

It is worth noting that Cignetti has found moments to celebrate Indiana's success, which includes a record 14-0 start, the team's first outright Big Ten title since 1945, and its first Rose Bowl win. He also won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award on Thursday, and is 25-2 as Indiana's coach.

“I'll smile and celebrate later in the coaches' room with the coaches, you know, maybe have a beer,” he said.

The look, and sometimes the scowl, on Cignetti's face on the sidelines have become beloved by the public and are part of the charm behind his coaching style.

“Honestly, early on at JMU, I couldn't really read him,” said star Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. “I used to call him Batman. I couldn't really read what he was doing, but once you get to know him, you understand what his reactions to everything are.”