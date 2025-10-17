The Indiana football team is rolling after a stunning win over Oregon in Eugene in Week 7. As such, the momentum is building, and head coach Curt Cignetti was rewarded with a massive eight-year, $93 million contract extension.

The Indiana head coach saw his name pop up in Penn State rumors, and rightfully so, after the way things have gone recently with the Hoosiers. However, barring a buyout or firing, Cignetti is there until at least 2033 as the rejuvenated program looks to continue winning.

The reactions kept coming even on Friday. Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale had quite the reaction to Cignetti's new deal.

“Wow ⁦@IndianaFootball is really serious about football – Coach who has done a fantastic job gets rewarded big time with a $93 MILLION DOLLAR contract ! I thought that THE HOOSIERS were a basketball school ?”

It's a strong take from Vitale, who has been a college basketball analyst and knows how good Indiana basketball has been over the years. But, now the football program is on the rise, and just a year removed from a College Football Playoff trip.

Article Continues Below

On the other hand, some have questioned the contract extension, including college football analyst David Pollack.

“I know Cig has had an amazing two years, but… I’m just not doing that long term of a deal for any college football coach. Too many changes happening way too quickly these days,” Pollack wrote on X.

Cignetti was the head coach at James Madison before coming to Indiana, and he has quickly turned this program around and suddenly has the Hoosiers labeled as a Big Ten Conference contender.

Indiana faces Michigan State, UCLA, Maryland, Penn State, Wisconsin and Purdue to finish the regular season, so there is a path to an undefeated record and Big Ten title for the new-look program with Cignetti wearing the headset.