Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti heads to Miami with a “wizard” label attached to him. What he's done in Bloomington cements the wizardry — taking the losingest power conference team to the national title game. Even NFL teams are reportedly liking what they've seen from Cignetti.

But does Cignetti embrace the “wizard” moniker?

He insists he's not the w-word. But did explain “wizard” is inside IU's play sheet.

“I’m no wizard, that’s for sure. But we do have a play called wizard that we put in for this game, however,” Cignetti said to reporters on the eve of the Monday championship.

Perhaps Cignetti catches Miami off guard through calling “wizard.”

Indiana, Curt Cignetti facing this call-out

Unfortunately Indiana's sudden rise comes with a potential take down from the outside world. And it doesn't involve the Hurricanes and their own game plan.

IU and Cignetti got accused of “cheating.” The nation noticed the way IU became built via the transfer portal. Yet Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated called the rumor “asinine” in his in-depth report.

Indiana took advantage of the new climate of college football — one involving teams building with CFB veterans. Except this roster features past talent from James Madison with ties to “Cig.” The other hail from other non group of five teams or where guys once under recruited.

But IU is winning over past Power Four players — a la former Alabama wide receiver Shazz Preston. Even Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza played in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

The Hoosiers took a new page in building their roster, leading to this moment. This construction feels magical and wizardry to the nation. But Monday night will decide if Indiana's approach becomes the new formula moving forward for other CFB teams.