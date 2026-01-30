Indiana football wouldn't have won the national championship without QB Fernando Mendoza. In December, he was honored with the Heisman Trophy, and the honors didn't stop coming.

On Friday, Mendoza became the first Big Ten QB to win the coveted Manning Award, given to the nation's top QB, per Brett McMurphy of On3Sports. The award looks at a QB's bowl and playoff performances.

During the College Football Playoffs, Mendoza threw for 555 total yards and had eight touchdowns. He accumulated an overall QB rating of 95.3 over the course of three games against Alabama, Oregon, and Miami. Furthermore, Mendoza averaged a 77.3 pass completion rate.

Altogether, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and the nation's top QB rating of 90.3.

Indiana achieved a historic season. They went undefeated at 16-0 en route to a 27-21 win over Miami in the title game. It marked the Hoosiers' first national championship in football. Historically, the university has been known for its prestigious men's basketball program.

Article Continues Below

Along the way, Mendoza racked up numerous other honors. Among them are the Maxwell Award (Most Outstanding Player), Walter Camp Player of the Year, and the Davey O'Brien Award for the top QB.

Other honors included the Grange-Griffin Big Ten Championship Game MVP and Peach Bowl Offensive MVP. He also received AP All-American Honors and made the first-team All-Big Ten.

Inevitably, Mendoza declared for the NFL Draft on LinkedIn of all places. Already, the buzz is that the Las Vegas Raiders will look to snatch him up.

While Curt Cignetti will remain head coach, some expect the Hoosiers not to repeat next season without Mendoza.