Indiana football star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. In a move that surprised absolutely no one familiar with his CEO of the Red Zone persona, the redshirt junior broke the news with a nod to his favorite professional networking site.

Mendoza stated that his LinkedIn status is now Open to Work, and he is officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. It is the perfect capstone to a season that looked more like a video game than reality. Mendoza did not just play quarterback; he managed the most efficient turnaround in the sport’s history.

Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Indiana Hoosiers finished a historic 16-0, culminating in a 27-21 National Championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes just days ago.

Indiana QB and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. “My LinkedIn status is now ‘Open to Work’ and I’m officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.” pic.twitter.com/zVX5JqcakC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2026

If Mendoza actually applied for the Las Vegas Raiders' starting job on LinkedIn, his skills section would be overflowing. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller led the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns this season, throwing for 3,535 yards while completing a staggering 72 percent of his passes.

Perhaps his most impressive stat is his ball security. After a lost fumble in the season opener against Old Dominion, Mendoza and the Hoosiers went the final 1,047 offensive plays of the season without losing another one. That kind of efficiency has Tom Brady and the Raiders' front office reportedly interested in the potential number one overall pick.

In his final collegiate act on Monday night, Mendoza threw for 186 yards and punched in a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the title.

Now, the kid who started as a two-star recruit at the University of California, Berkeley, is the consensus favorite to go first overall in April. The Raiders need a franchise savior, and Mendoza just proved he can deliver a title to Bloomington. Las Vegas, your top candidate, is officially in the portal.