The Indiana Hoosiers football team is gearing up for the biggest game in program history, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza is already making headlines before the first snap. As the Hoosiers prepare for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, Mendoza’s remarks about Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have drawn interest across the college football world.

During media availability this week, Mendoza drew attention with his honesty about his admiration for the opposing coordinator. According to 24/7 Sports’s Patrick Murphy, who took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), the redshirt junior praised Patricia while acknowledging the challenge ahead.

“Mendoza said he met Matt Patricia at the Manning Camp a couple of years ago and grew up a Patriots fan, so he’s a big Matt Patricia fan. He said the Buckeyes do a good job disguising pre-snap and reacting post-snap. ‘It’s going to be a tough challenge,' but also called it a great opportunity against a great defense.”

The comments from the Heisman hopeful showcase the respect he has for Patricia’s defensive approach and the challenge of facing one of the nation’s top units. The Buckeyes have controlled opponents all season, giving up fewer than eight points per game, while the Hoosiers counter with the country’s second-ranked scoring offense led by Mendoza.

For the Hoosiers football program, this matchup is about far more than admiration—it’s a chance to rewrite history. Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have stunned the sport by reaching the Big Ten title game undefeated for the first time in school history. On the other sideline, Ohio State football aims to defend its crown behind a relentless defense and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin.

The Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium marks the biggest stage yet for Mendoza, who has surged into fan-favorite and NFL-prospect status. Facing the Patricia-led Buckeyes defense he grew up admiring, the young quarterback now has a chance to turn respect into results—and possibly deliver the Hoosiers’ first conference title since 1945.