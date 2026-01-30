As Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza has made history in what was his final season with the program, there's no doubt he learned a whole lot during that time. With the Indiana football star looking ahead to the NFL Draft, another person he learned from is former quarterback Peyton Manning.

Speaking with Andrew Chernoff, Mendoza would share what he learned from the legendary player when he was in the Manning Passing Academy. It stemmed from criticism that Manning had for the Hoosier.

“Some advice that I got from Peyton in the Manning Passing Academy, it wasn't all fluff, good advice,” Mendoza said. “It was the first day we were there, we were doing play-action drills, and I was under center…and we're throwing a hole shot, which is generally a pretty tough throw. I took my drop, did my fake, I threw it. Strike. All the quarterbacks like, ‘Let's go, Fernando. Hey, good throw.' And I'm just like, feeling good, like, ‘I just threw a great ball in front of Peyton Manning. And he rips into me. He's like, ‘That's the wrong footwork.'”

While Mendoza led the Indiana football team to a national championship, it came from all the knowledge he gained over the year, especially with Manning. He learned in the camp that it's all about “the fine details.”

“And I think that the advice, especially with play-action, and how that translates to the NFL, and how that translated to the Indiana offense, always srtuck with me because it says, ‘Okay, yeah, you've made a good throw, but the throw won't be there if the defenders don't come up and get attracted to the run.' So that's a really great story that I always can come back to you about the details…It's all about the fine details. And at that point, I'm like, ‘Oh, that's what makes the Mannings great.' It's the fine details,” Mendoza said.

At any rate, the Hoosier now looks ahead to the NFL Draft, where he is likely to be the first overall pick.