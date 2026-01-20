With the national title on the line, everyone had to leave everything they had out there on the gridiron. That is certainly what Indiana football star quarterback Fernando Mendoza did. Mendoza knows that nothing will be handed to them, not even to an Indiana Hoosiers side that's been undefeated in 14 games thus far this season. And he certainly gave it his all, if his fearless fourth-down rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put them up by 10 over Miami football is any indication.

After Indiana sealed their fate, winning the natty in a 27-21 slugfest against Miami, Mendoza dished on what was going on in his mind that fueled such an insane decision to put his body on the line.

“I had to go airborne. I’ll die for my team. Whatever they need me to do, if they need me to take shots — the front or the back, whatever it is — I’mma die for my team out there,” Mendoza said in his postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. “I know they're gonna do the same for me. That's what makes us so close. That's what makes this national championship so special.”

This kind of fearlessness from the Indiana QB makes him such a no-brainer selection for any NFL team in need of a quarterback that will not be scared of anything that comes his way.

Indiana football survives late scare from Miami

Mendoza had to pull out the stops to give Indiana football a comfortable enough lead in the CFP national championship game against Miami. That rushing touchdown of his gave the Hoosiers a 10-point advantage, which was all the cushion they needed. A Malachi Toney touchdown run gave Indiana a scare, but they did just enough to hold on to the victory.

Mendoza is going to leave Indiana as a hero to be remembered forever, and he's now set to carry his talents to the next level — with many believing that he's worth selecting with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.