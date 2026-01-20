Fernando Mendoza came through in the clutch with a huge touchdown in the fourth quarter of the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers' matchup against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Indiana boasted a perfect record as the team needed to beat Miami to complete an undefeated 16-0 campaign and win its first national title in program history. Mendoza has played a major role in the Hoosiers' success, winning the Heisman Trophy as he is on pace to be a high selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

Mendoza proved why he will get those looks as a first-round selection. With over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on fourth down, the quarterback scrambled as he got past defenders and forced his way to the end zone for the big touchdown score. It was monumental as his score came at a perfect time, per ESPN Insights.

“The Hoosiers convert twice on 4th down this drive to go back up 10. Indiana was just 1-of-6 on 4th down in the 4th quarter entering this game. This was Mendoza's 1st TD of any kind on 4th down this season,” the post read.

How Fernando Mendoza, Indiana played against Miami

Fernando Mendoza's fourth-quarter score proved to make the difference, leading Indiana to its first national championship after beating Miami 27-21.

Both teams came alive in the second half after a slow start. They exchanged blows throughout the last 30 minutes of regulation, but the Hoosiers got the last laugh by converting a field goal and making an interception to seal the game.

Mendoza didn't have his best passing performance but made enough big plays down the stretch to get Indiana the win. He completed 16 passes out of 27 attempts for 186 yards.

Mendoza and Riley Nowakowski provided the rushing touchdowns while Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby combined for 36 carries for 139 yards. Omar Cooper Jr. led the receiving attack with five catches for 71 yards. Charlie Becker came next with four receptions for 65 yards, while Elijah Sarratt caught three passes for 28 yards.

The Hoosiers will celebrate their historic season, hoping for more success to come. Curt Cignetti will return as their head coach for the 2026 campaign and beyond. Meanwhile, Mendoza will embrace the next chapter of his football career in the NFL.