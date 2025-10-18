The No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers are red hot entering Week 8 as the program entered the third quarter with a 28-10 lead over the Michigan State Spartans after a weather delay. One of the first half touchdowns the offense managed to score came off an amazing run from running back Kaelon Black.

Black, who is a senior for Indiana, took one to the house from 29 yards out right before halftime to give the Hoosiers a 21-10 lead. It was a run that saw him evade several defenders before running it in for the score.

Kaelon Black speeds past the defenders to get into the endzone for the Indiana TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/C6xndmyE7G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through three quarters of play, Kaelon Black has recorded 48 rushing yards and a touchdown off of just six rush attempts. Indiana has largely relied on the passing game, as quarterback Fernando Mendoza has 298 passing yards and four touchdowns entering the fourth and final quarter.

Article Continues Below

The program is seemingly on its way to earning its seventh win of the season, as the Hoosiers remain undefeated. With Curt Cignetti under contract with Indiana for nearly a decade after agreeing to an eight-year, $93 million contract extension, we may have to get used to seeing this team at the top of the college football ranks.

If the Hoosiers can continue their path, then they should participate in the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. If Indiana managed to play in the Big Ten Championship, then it would be the first time since 1967 that the program would play for a conference title.

There are still five games remaining on the regular season schedule after the Week 8 contest against Michigan State. Indiana has matchups against the UCLA Bruins, Maryland Terrapins, Penn State Nittany Lions, Wisconsin Badgers, and Purdue.