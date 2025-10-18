The No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers took a 21-10 lead over the Michigan State Spartans before a delay was placed on the contest. Both programs were forced to sit and wait for at least 30 minutes before resuming action.

Reports indicate that the game was put on hold due to a lightning strike just 10 miles away from Indiana University Memorial Stadium, according to Aaron Ferguson of the Indy Star. Coaches and players for both Indiana and Michigan State, along with fans in attendance, were told to seek shelter for at least 30 minutes.

“A one-day warm-up in temperature also brought an increased risk of severe thunderstorms, which impacted the Indiana football homecoming game against Michigan State… A lightning strike within 10 miles of Memorial Stadium automatically leads to a 30-minute delay, and the clock resets with each successive strike.”

Article Continues Below

The game was finally continued around 5:40 p.m. EST. Both Indiana and Michigan State were able to finally finish the second quarter. The Hoosiers managed to find the endzone right before halftime, making it a 28-10 lead entering the third quarter.

This team is continuing where they left off after defeating the No. 8 Oregon Ducks 30-20 in Week 7. This program is looking like a true contender under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers might just be a powerhouse for the next several years after Indiana gave Cignetti an eight-year, $93 million contract extension.

Look for the Hoosiers to remain hot as the program aims to compete in the Big Ten Championship. If they can accomplish that feat, then it would be Indiana's first time reaching the Big Ten Championship since 1967.