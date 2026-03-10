The Kansas City Chiefs have already made some huge changes early in the 2026 offseason. Kansas City already cut some veteran players and made a huge trade with Los Angeles involving Trent McDuffie. But the Chiefs made a strong push to add new talent on the first day of NFL free agency.

Kansas City made a splash by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year contract worth $43.05 million. The Super Bowl MVP was one of the hottest names on this year's free agency market. Now he joins the Chiefs at a critical juncture for the AFC powerhouse.

The Chiefs are under a lot of pressure to succeed in 2026 after going 6-11 last season. It doesn't help matters that QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL. But the addition of Walker should take some stress off Mahomes early in the season.

But was Kansas City the best landing spot for Walker? And will this signing work out well for both sides?

Here are trade grades for both Kenneth Walker and the Chiefs after Monday's big announcement.

Chiefs run game should significantly improve with Kenneth Walker in the backfield

There is no question that Walker is an excellent addition for the Chiefs.

Kansas City has struggled to find a consistent running game for quite some time now. Remember when they drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

The Chiefs have done okay with the tandem of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco over the past few years. But 2025 showed just how bad the situation had become.

Kansas City averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game during the 2025 regular season, which ranked 25th in the NFL. They leaned much more on the passing game, in part because they were not efficient when running the ball.

Pacheco, who join the Lions in free agency, had 118 attempts for 462 rushing yards and one touchdown in 2025. Meanwhile, Hunt had 163 attempts for 611 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Walker is a completely different caliber of player.

The Super Bowl MVP logged 221 carries for 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. Pro Football Focus ranked Walker as their highest-graded running back after the 2025 season. They noted that Walker forced 86 missed tackles in 2025 and 971 rushing yards after contact. Both of those stats show how Walker created value by himself as a running back.

Kansas City immediately has a much better running game now that Walker is in town.

Perhaps the Chiefs can return to their dominant ways in 2026 with a balanced attack on offense.

Grade: A

Kenneth Walker lands in an ideal situation in Kansas City

Walker also comes out of this deal looking pretty good.

Let's start with the contract itself. Walker will have an average annual salary of $14.35 million. That puts him up there with other elite running backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey.

Walker is just 25 years old and will turn 26 in October. He is significantly younger than those other elite running backs. That suggests he could get one more crack at free agency in 2029 for one last payday. Of course, he'll need to stay healthy and keep his career on the right track. But my point is that he's set up to earn even more cash in the future.

But beyond the financials, Walker must be thrilled to land with an AFC contender like the Chiefs.

Kansas City has one of the NFL's best QBs in Mahomes and a truly elite head coach in Andy Reid. This is not one of those situations where a Super Bowl MVP signs with a rebuilding team and vanishes into obscurity. In fact, it is exactly the opposite.

Walker should become a part of Kansas City's identity on offense. He will have plenty of opportunities to prove that he's worth every penny of his $43.05 million contract.

Perhaps most importantly, joining the Chiefs keeps Walker on a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations in 2026 and beyond.

Grade: A+