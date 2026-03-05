The ongoing case with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss gets another update on Thursday from Pete Thamel.

“The NCAA is appealing the Trinidad Chambliss preliminary injunction, which granted him eligibility for the 2026 season. In a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court today, the NCAA is asking the court to overrule the injunction and expedite the ruling.”

This is the heart of the NCAA filing today. They claim NCAA members and athletes “will be irreparably harmed.” https://t.co/iqjWguA5rO pic.twitter.com/GrrxUg0Pe5 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

There is a lot to consider for this case, and the court wants this to be “fair” to current student athletes. Weeks ago, the NCAA defended the eligibility rules after the Chambliss ruling.

Article Continues Below

“We will continue to defend the NCAA’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity,” the statement read in part.

It seems ike the NCAA is never going to give in on their rules. Chambliss is trying to play an extra year, and if that ended up being allowed, it would cause a domino effect in the league. This is really a lose-lose situation that needs to be resolved quickly. Though that is never the case with Supreme Court hearings.

Despite all this, Chambliss was granted a 6th year of eligibility and will likely play with the Rebels for another chance to win a National Championship. The Rebels will be very good again next season, and Chambliss will be one of the top players in the country. Winning the SEC could be real.