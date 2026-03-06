Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are building their future in the 2027 class, landing a talented recruit in receiver Nick Lennear.

Lennear announced his commitment to the Hurricanes on Thursday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Opa Locka, Florida, he’s the No. 4 WR in the 2027 Rivals300.

Lennear stands out as a five-star receiver in the 2027 class, especially on 247Sports. His overall rating of 95 puts him in the four-star range. He ranks third in Florida, third among receivers and 16th in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9924 places him with the five-star recognition. He lists second in Florida, third among receivers and 12th in the class.

“Classic Miami-Dade playmaker that always seems to be delivering in key moments. Clears out coverage with his acceleration and has proven to be a true three-level separator that can snap off defensive backs and consistently lose his mark. Tracks the football at an extremely high level while racing deeper third and has a knack for making difficult grabs with his ball skills. Ignites after the catch and can make the first wave of tacklers miss with his agility and creativity as he looks for cutbacks,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote.

“Embraces the task of blocking and will fight for teammates out on the perimeter. On pace to emerge as an offensive weapon for a College Football Playoff contender, but has also turned heads as a defensive back throughout prep career. Should be viewed as a true big-play threat with some inside-outside versatility that can flip the field with his deep speed and savvy route running.”

What's next for Miami after landing Nick Lennear

It's a great pickup for Mario Cristobal and Miami to add to the future receiving corps. Nick Lennear certainly stands out as an elite prospect in the 2027 class.

In 2026, he participated in the Navy All-American Bowl (six catches for 48 yards and one touchdown) as an underclassman. As for 2025, he caught six passes for 135 yards and one touchdown in title game against Jacksonville Raines.

Miami hopes to build on the successful campaign it had in 2025 under Cristobal. They excelled in the CFP to reach the national championship game, falling to the Indiana Hoosiers.