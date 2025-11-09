Dabo Swinney looked relieved, addressing the rivalry and the seniors who have worn Clemson football’s growing pains this fall. “I don’t care what the records are, this is always special when you can win a game against the Noles,” Swinney said on the ACC Network, adding that Senior Night emotion and a “fight their butts off” effort defined the night.

Clemson’s 24–10 win over Florida State snapped a rough home stretch and looked reassuringly familiar. A scripted punch, complementary defense, then Nolan Hauser’s leg to keep the gap wide. Cade Klubnik delivered both edges of the knife, throwing a 34-yard touchdown to Antonio Williams and scoring on the ground, while Clemson built an 18–0 lead.

The ESPN box score backed the eye test. Cade Klubnik went 20-of-27 for 221 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, plus a short rushing score. Antonio Williams led Clemson with six catches for 62 yards and the touchdown. Nolan Hauser hit all three field goals, including a 43-yarder. On the other sideline, Tommy Castellanos threw for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Duce Robinson hauled in nine passes for 124 yards.

Clemson had been 1–4 at home and riding a six-game skid against Power 4 opponents in Memorial Stadium, via ESPN. Saturday reversed the vibe and gave the Tigers a first home win in two months. The early flea-flicker strike and a fake extra point emphasized the intent they came with.

In a season that’s tested patience, Clemson finally got a night where the plan hit, the defense closed, and the seniors got to soak in a Valley win under the lights.