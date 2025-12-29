The Indiana football program is currently gearing up for their upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, with a spot in the national semifinal game on the line. Indiana had a bye in the first round of the playoff on the heels of their Big Ten Championship Game win over Ohio State, and they were rewarded with the number one overall seed in the bracket for the playoff.

There has been some question as to the status of star wide receiver Omar Cooper, who suffered an injury in the game against Ohio State, but on Monday, Indiana got a positive update on his status against Alabama.

“Sources: Indiana leading WR Omar Cooper is back to full speed for the Hoosiers. He’s expected to be at full availability for the Rose Bowl against Alabama. He'd been trending this way since a lower-body injury against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game,” reported Pete Thamel of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Cooper has been a favorite target of star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza all year, and he will certainly be needed against an Alabama defense that has been a solid unit all season.

Alabama is coming off a big win in the first round of the playoffs against Oklahoma on the road, having shown impressive resilience in knocking off a Sooners team that stormed out to a 17-0 lead in that game.

In any case, Alabama and Indiana are slated to kick off on Thursday at 4:00 pm ET.