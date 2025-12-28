Indiana is preparing to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl. As the team prepared for the game, the Hooisers are likely to be without Stephen Daley. Now, the defensive coordinator, Bryant Haynes, has spoken out about his mentality of being without his star defensive end.

“There's a job description that needs to be done,” Bryant said about the next guy on the depth chart stepping up, according to Michael Niziolek of The Hearld-Times.

The loss of Daley is massive for the defensive front for the Hooisers. He had 35 takcles this year, while also having 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The Indiana defense has been great this year. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting third in opponent yards per game. The team is third against the run and 22nd against the pass. The Hoosiers also have the 13th-best sack rate in the nation.

While Daley is out, other players can step up for the Hoosiers. One of those is Isaiah Jones, who has 66 tackles and seven sacks, plus an interception from his linebacker position.

“Bones (Jones) has been awesome…there was never a doubt in my mind,” Haines said of the production of Jones, according to Niziolek.

Meanwhile, Rolijah Hardy, another linebacker, had eight sacks on the year, while Tyrique Tucker had 5.5 sacks and Mario Landino had five. The loss of Daley will change the defense, but Indiana should be able to overcome the loss and get pressure on Ty Simpson. Considering the lack of a run game for Alabama, getting pressure on the quarterback is going to be huge in this game.

Indiana has never won the National Championship and will be looking to make a run this year. Head coach Curt Cignetti knows from his time at Alabama what it takes to win it all, and part of that is the next player on the depth chart stepping up.