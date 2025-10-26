Iowa fans are used to the Hawkeyes playing hard-nosed, tough and low-scoring football. They are often at their best at home and find a way to win many of those games on a late field goal. That was not the case against archival Minnesota as Iowa dominated for 60 minutes and rolled to a 41-3 triumph in front of the team's delirious fans.

Iowa has now won three consecutive games and the Hawkeyes raised their record to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. The victory means the Hawkeyes are bowl eligible.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski triggered the Hawkeyes attack with both his passing and his running. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 135 yards with 1 touchdown pass. He also ran 9 times for 24 and one of those was a scoring run. Head coach Kirk Ferentz was thrilled with his team's ability to build a 31-0 lead in the first half and dominate on both sides of the ball. He pointed to Gronowski's growth as the leader of the team's offense.

“Gronowski is a winner,” Ferentz said. “He is very tough minded and his best football is in front of him. He's a great kid who is always working to get better on an every-game basis.”

Iowa gets off to sharp start

Gronowski opened the scoring with a two-yard TD run. and the Hawkeyes were able to add to that lead when Drew Stevens was successful on a 34-yard field goal. That's when the Iowa defense put its imprint on the game as Zach Lutmer returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Hawkeyes a 17-0 lead.

The Hawkeyes did not let up in the second quarter. Gronowski threw a 29-yard TD pass to to Reece Vander Zee and special teamer Kaden Wetjen put the game away when he scored on a 50-yard punt return.

Iowa will have a week off before the Hawkeyes host 6th-ranked Oregon November 8. Minnesota hosts Michigan State next week.