The transfer portal window opens on January 2, and the Iowa State Cyclones might have to search for a new quarterback. After claiming he was planning to transfer, Rocco Becht made his decision official by sharing a heartfelt message to the program.

Becht, who is a redshirt junior, was very appreciative of the program for allowing him to play quarterback for the Cyclones. He claims he is now seeking a new opportunity for next season. In his message, Rocco Becht ultimately says he is proud to have been a part of the Iowa State program.

Forever A Cyclone❤️🌪️🌪️❤️ pic.twitter.com/chHf7fjh0j — Rocco Becht (@RoccoBecht) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

He leaves the Cyclones after playing as the starter for the past three seasons, including the 2025-26 campaign. He first joined Iowa State in 2022 and took over as the starter in 2023. Becht leaves the team with 9,274 passing yards, 64 passing touchdowns, 499 rushing yards, and 19 rushing touchdowns in his career. He also owns a career 60.7% completion percentage.

Rocco Becht just recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing arm. He is expected to be fully healthy well before the start of the next season.

Becht is just one of many college football players entering the transfer portal. He will be considered as one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal, alongside Beau Pribula, Drew Mestemaker, DJ Lagway, and Dylan Raiola.

As for Iowa State, new head coach Jimmy Rogers may have several options for his quarterback situation. True freshman Alex Manske and redshirt freshman Connor Moberly could have the opportunity to compete for the starting job. However, the Cyclones may consider acquiring one of the many available quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

We'll see how it all plays out in due time. As previously mentioned, the portal window opens on January 2, 2026, and will remain open until January 16. We should expect to see a ton of movement during those two weeks.