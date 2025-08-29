Jeremiah Smith launches his Heisman Trophy campaign Saturday. As Ohio State football comes back home to defend its national title. But only this time against the preseason No. 1 Texas.

This is also the same Longhorns team that handed the dynamic wide receiver his worst game of the season.

Texas contained Smith to just one catch for three yards. The ‘Horns employed bracket coverage and double teams to thwart the talented WR.

Best believe Texas will attempt something similar in the rematch with the Buckeyes. But will there be a repeat? Or will Smith shred Texas this time? Let's roll out the bold predictions.

Jeremiah Smith will better his catch totals vs. Texas

Promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will find new ways to unleash Smith.

Count on more motions and some gadget schemes to free up Smith. Hartline will try to create mismatches off of this philosophy.

That means Smith won't settle for one catch this time around. Hartline probably drew up screens and quick outs for Smith.

The over/under is six catches for Smith in Columbus.

Smith will score at least once

Ohio State fans know who the tone setter was during the title run. As deep OSU became on the perimeter, this offense starts with the incoming sophomore.

The champs need someone to set that tone once again. Plus ignite what will be a loud venue.

Hartline and Ryan Day looks to Smith right out the gate. Including attempting to hit him deep. Smith will take one into the end zone.

Ohio State attacks this young Texas DB with Smith

Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski counters Smith via the experienced Malik Muhammad. Both the WR and cornerback will have the top perimeter battle on Saturday.

But there's another CB bound to earn snaps. One Hartline, Day and Smith can test.

Sophomore Kobe Black earns a chance to gain reps. Plus win over the Longhorns for the future.

Black joined Smith as blue chip five-star talents from the 2024 class. He brings the size matchup at 6-foot-2. Black once drew comparisons to Andrew Booth of the Minnesota Vikings. Black no doubt will win over ‘Horns fans. But OSU will attempt to baptize him through Smith's routes.

Texas-Ohio State will be closer compared to playoff meeting

Smith rises as the big reason why this game becomes close. Much closer than the runaway victory from the Buckeyes last season.

The Buckeyes don't have Jack Sawyer this time to scoop and score. Nor do they lure back J.T. Tuimoloau. Both are lining up in the NFL — handing Day leverage in trusting his offense more for the rematch.

But the Longhorns come with Arch Manning behind center. Who's garnering his own Heisman chatter. Manning gains the perfect storm here — starting his college football legacy by toppling the defending champs.

Smith comes with big predictions this fall. Especially for this marquee battle. But the top-ranked Longhorns escape with the win here despite the WR hitting six catches, 101 yards and a touchdown to jumpstart the Heisman hype.